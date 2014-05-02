Christine Ebersole On 'Song Travels'

Tony-winning actress and vocalist Christine Ebersole has been a stage and screen presence for more than 30 years. Her resume includes the musicals Grey Gardens, Oklahoma! and Camelot, as well as a role in the 1984 film Amadeus and an appearance on FX's American Horror Story: Coven.

On this episode of Song Travels, Ebersole joins host Michael Feinstein to perform the Gershwins' "Shall We Dance." A recording artist as well as a performer, she shares a track from her collaboration with violinist Aaron Weinstein, Strings Attached, with a swinging version of "Something There" from Beauty and the Beast.

