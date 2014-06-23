© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Librarian Nancy Pearl Maps Out A Plan For Your Summer Reading

By Nancy Pearl
Published June 23, 2014 at 2:26 AM CDT
All over the map! Here's a wide variety of summer reading recommendations from NPR's go-to librarian, Nancy Pearl.

If you like your summer reading to take you beyond the beaten path, librarian Nancy Pearl is here to help. NPR's go-to books guru joins us once again to share "under the radar" reads — books she thinks deserve more attention than they've been getting. Pearl talks with NPR's Steve Inskeep about some of the titles she picked out for the summer reading season — several of which will make you reconsider the way you think about maps.

Nancy Pearl
Nancy Pearl is a regular commentator about books on NPR's Morning Edition and NPR affiliate stations KUOW in Seattle and KWGS in Tulsa.
