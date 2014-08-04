© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Family Crest: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published August 4, 2014 at 1:16 PM CDT

There's a decent chance you're about to discover your favorite new band. Based in San Francisco and led by Liam McCormick, The Family Crest builds its songs from a combination of infectious enthusiasm and powerful talent. The group owes its huge sound not just to its seven members, but to the community that records and plays with them. Eighty people are credited on The Family Crest's first album, Beneath the Brine.

At the Tiny Desk, we heard from seven players with training in classical and jazz, as well as instruments including violin, cello, upright bass, flute, trombone, drums, guitar and McCormick's voice. And what a voice: Trained as an opera singer but with a hunger for jazz, he's one of those fortunate souls with plenty to express and the range to deliver. The three songs performed here give you a sense of what The Family Crest can do, though Beneath the Brine is what you'll want to hear once your jaw has dropped watching this.

Set List

  • "Beneath The Brine"

  • "Howl"

  • "Make Me A Boat"

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Colin Marshall; Production Assistant: Sarah Tilotta; photo by Sarah Tilotta/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

