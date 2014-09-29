KEXP Presents: Sylvan Esso

It's the classic peanut-butter-meets-chocolate kind of story. A chance meeting brought Amelia Meath (of the folk trio Mountain Man) and Nick Sanborn (of psych-rock band Megafaun and his own electronic project, Made Of Oak) together. A conversation led to the two sharing their talents in a song Meath had already written, and the results have been greater than either had anticipated.

Combining her silky voice with his animated sampling and production, Sylvan Esso creates a sound that fuses the best bits of folk and electronic music. Watch the pair perform "Hey Mami" here, and enjoy two great sounds that sound great together.

SET LIST

"Hey Mami"

The rest of Sylvan Esso's session is available on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Watch a full performance from Sylvan Esso's tour with tUnE-yArDs, originally webcast live on NPR Music.

