Arts & Culture

KEXP Presents: Sylvan Esso

KEXP | By Jim Beckmann
Published September 29, 2014 at 10:32 AM CDT

It's the classic peanut-butter-meets-chocolate kind of story. A chance meeting brought Amelia Meath (of the folk trio Mountain Man) and Nick Sanborn (of psych-rock band Megafaun and his own electronic project, Made Of Oak) together. A conversation led to the two sharing their talents in a song Meath had already written, and the results have been greater than either had anticipated.

Combining her silky voice with his animated sampling and production, Sylvan Esso creates a sound that fuses the best bits of folk and electronic music. Watch the pair perform "Hey Mami" here, and enjoy two great sounds that sound great together.

SET LIST

  • "Hey Mami"

    • The rest of Sylvan Esso's session is available on KEXP's YouTube channel.

    Watch a full performance from Sylvan Esso's tour with tUnE-yArDs, originally webcast live on NPR Music.

