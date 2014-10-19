Here's What Happens When Gandalf Talks To Schoolchildren

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Not all kids are so disciplined. Most parents are battling their children just to get them to sit down and study - threatening, cajoling, flat out bribing at times. What does it take to get them to buckle down and hit the books? It takes a wizard.

Sir Ian McKellen, famous, of course, for creating the iconic role of Gandalf in "The Lord Of The Rings" film saga stopped by the Chew Valley School in Somerset, England this past week. There were a cluster of school children hanging around waiting for him to, you know, say something awesome and Gandalf-like. And they were not disappointed. The award-winning actor asked the assembled school kids if they knew what would happen if they didn't study properly?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SIR IAN MCKELLEN: If you don't do your revision properly, do you know what will happen? You shall not pass.

MARTIN: The students cheered and presumably went back to their studies. No word yet though on a magical uptake in test scores. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.