Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Mikky Ekko

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published October 29, 2014 at 10:00 AM CDT

Nashville singer-songwriter Mikky Ekko was catapulted to fame when pop superstar Rihanna recorded his song "Stay" and then performed it with him at the Grammys. Now, with the release of his debut album Time, Ekko is showcasing the talent that has had so many big-name acts clamoring to work with him.

During Ekko's recent visit to a Sonos Studio pop-up set in New York City, KCRW captured this live version of "Stay."

Credits

Director: A.J. Wilhelm; Videographers: Christopher Bye, Rachael Counce, Alex Di Suvero, A.J. Wilhelm; Recording Engineer: KamranV; Editor: A.J. Wilhelm

