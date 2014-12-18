Schaaps' Family Feud

When the holiday season rolls around and families convene, board games are pulled out of storage...and then the gloves come off. In the spirit of friendly, familial competition, we welcomed back to Ask Me Another former VIPs Rosie Schaap and Jeremy Schaap, who also happen to be siblings.

"I was told Scrabble was forbidden in our family, because our father was too good at it," says Rosie, a writer, bartender extraordinaire and The New York Times Magazine's "Drink" columnist. "It was scary to come here and face my brother, the overachiever in the family." Jeremy, an ESPN host and correspondent, adds, "I won everything, especially the affection of our parents."

We surveyed 100 members of our audience for this Family Feud-style round on a wide range of holiday topics. Take the survey on this page and share your answers with us on Facebook and Twitter. Plus, find out which Schaap won bragging rights and the honor of paying for the losing Schaap's therapy sessions.

Heard in Holiday Spectacular 2014.

This segment originally aired on Dec. 18, 2014.

