Can Organic Farming Make Perfect Fish?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode In Search Of

About Dan Barber's TED Talk

Chef Dan Barber tackles a dilemma facing many chefs today: how to keep fish on the menu. He chronicles his search for a fish that would please both diners and environmentalists.

"This love story is also instructive. You might say it's a recipe for the future of good food."

About Dan Barber

Dan Barber is the chef at New York's Blue Hill restaurant and Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Barber wants us to understand where the food on our plates comes from, and the unseen forces that drive what we eat. In 2009, he received the James Beard Award for America's Outstanding Chef, and was named one of the world's most influential people in Time magazine's annual "Time 100" list. He is the author of Third Plate: Field Notes On The Future.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.