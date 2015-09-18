How Can Our Real Lives Be Ruined By Our Digital Ones?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part II

About Jon Ronson's TED Talk

Writer Jon Ronson says Internet commenters can behave like a mob — and believes it's time to rethink how we interact when we go online.

About Jon Ronson

Jon Ronson is a writer and a journalist. For his latest book, So You've Been Publicly Shamed, Ronson spent three years traveling the world and talking to people who'd been subjected to high-profile public shamings on the Internet.

In a previous book, The Psychopath Test, Ronson explored the unnerving world of psychopaths. In his books, films and articles, Ronson explores madness and obsession of all kinds, from the U.S. military's experiments in psychic warfare to the obscene and the Insane Clown Posse. He wrote a column for the Guardian, hosted an essay program on Radio 4 in the United Kingdom and contributes to This American Life.

