Coming Up Sunday: The Directors Of 'Weiner'

Finally today, we just heard about a film about two larger-than-life political figures. Tomorrow, we will hear about another political figure who is remembered - at the moment, anyway - for something quite different. Remember Anthony Weiner?

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "WEINER")

ANTHONY WEINER: I will not yield to the gentleman, and the gentleman will observe regular order. The gentleman will observe regular order.

MARTIN: The former congressman from New York was a rising star in the Democratic Party. He was building a profile as a savvy fighter for the middle-class. That is, until a selfie of bulging underwear triggered a firestorm and up-ended his political career.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: His entire 20-year career was really reduced to this one thing, to this punchline. Our intention going in was really just to see if we could capture a more human and nuanced portrait of him and tell the more complete story.

Now a new documentary takes an intimate look at Weiner's quest for redemption. The film is called "Weiner," and the directors are with us on tomorrow's program.