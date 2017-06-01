The Black Lillies On Mountain Stage

Knoxville roots-rock band The Black Lillies makes its third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington. The band's mix of red-dirt country, Motown blues and Americana charm has led it to a number of accomplishments over the years, not least of which was being one of the first independent bands to play the Grand Ole Opry. (The band has returned to the Opry over a dozen times since.) As host Larry Groce predicts, "I know you're going to love them, whether you've heard them before or not."

The Black Lillies' latest recording is Hard To Please, the group's fourth release via Attack Monkey/Thirty Tigers.

SET LIST

"Desire"

"Hard To Please"

"Broken Shore"

"Mercy"

"The First Time"

