Arts & Culture

The Lone Bellow Announces 'Walk Into A Storm,' Releases New Single

By Stephen Thompson
Published June 12, 2017 at 11:03 PM CDT
The Lone Bellow's new album, <em>Walk Into A Storm</em>, comes out Sept. 15.

The Lone Bellow's earnest and magnetic folk-pop was built to shake the rafters: It's hooky and rousing and performed with absolute commitment. It has been since the beginning, from the band's charming, self-titled 2013 debut through the Aaron Dessner-produced Then Came The Morning two years later. And, if a new song called "Time's Always Leaving" is any indication, it'll carry on through the release of The Lone Bellow's third album, Walk Into A Storm.

Due out Sept. 15, Walk Into A Storm looks primed to carry on in the warmly soaring tradition of The Lone Bellow's most apparent influences, most notably Glen Hansard and his idol Van Morrison. As befitting the band's recent move from Brooklyn to Nashville, the new album was produced by Dave Cobb, the superstar Americana producer who's presided over major albums by Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and others. Given all that, it only makes sense that "Time's Always Leaving" leans heavily into the rootsy, big-hearted warmth that's made The Lone Bellow one of the most sure-footed crowd-pleasers in the business.

Walk Into A Storm comes out Sept. 15 via Descendant/Sony Masterworks.

