Arts & Culture

Sweet Spirit On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published July 10, 2017 at 5:00 AM CDT
Sweet Spirit performs live for this episode of <em>World Cafe</em>.

Like to party? Meet Sweet Spirit, a punchy, powerful party band that features up to nine members onstage at any given time. The group's infectious live shows caught the eye of fellow Austinite Britt Daniel from Spoon, who invited Sweet Spirit to open at a bunch of his concerts and championed its full-length debut album, Cokomo, in 2015.

Sweet Spirit's follow-up album, St. Mojo, came out in April. In this World Cafe session, the band performs rip-roaring renditions of some of the songs, and co-founders Sabrina Ellis and Andrew Cashen share wild and fun road stories befitting a wild and fun band. Listen in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
