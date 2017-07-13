© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Dan Auerbach, 'Trouble Waits For You' (Live)

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published July 13, 2017 at 12:00 PM CDT

The Black Keys frontman and all-star producer Dan Auerbach settled into his Nashville studio to record his second solo album, Waiting On A Song, with some of the legendary musicians based into the city. The acoustic set he performed for KCRW featured many new tracks — including this unreleased song, "Trouble Waits For You."

SET LIST

  • "Trouble Waits For You"

    • Photo: Brian Lowe/KCRW.

    Watch Dan Auerbach's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

    Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .

    Arts & Culture
    Jason Bentley
    See stories by Jason Bentley