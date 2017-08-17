© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Overcoats On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published August 17, 2017 at 12:21 PM CDT
Overcoats' debut album is called <em>Young.</em>
In this session, we bring you a live session with Overcoats. The duo's music rests on two voices so perfectly in sync you'd swear they were coming from the same person — or, at least, from people who are related. Or, at least, people who've known each other their whole lives.

But none of those things are true for Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell. They met at Wesleyan college and formed a near-instant bond that's the stuff of sisterhood dreams. Their connection is the centerpiece of their sound as Overcoats, and I'll tell ya: After spending an afternoon with them in studio, that connection goes way beyond the music.

Overcoats' debut album is called Young. It's a coming-of-age record with a twist: The usual loneliness of growing pains is impossible for the band, because no matter what one member is going through, she has a friend locked in musical step.

Hear the complete session in the player above. You can also get a look inside the studio as the duo performs "Hold Me Close" in the VuHaus performance video below.

    Talia Schlanger
    Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
    Talia Schlanger