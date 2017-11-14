© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
What Makes A Great Album Last?

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published November 14, 2017 at 11:32 AM CST
The season of list-making, specifically (for us) lists about the year's best music, is rapidly descending. But before the craziness begins over who had the best album or song in 2017, we thought we'd look back at some of our previous top-ten lists to see if they even hold up. As you can imagine, some albums we once thought were great have since lost their luster, while others haven't aged a day.

This got us wondering: Why? And what, exactly, makes a great album last? When an album doesn't stand the test of time does it mean we missed something the first time we heard it, years earlier? Or could it only exist in a specific time and place?

On this edition of the program, we're joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Marissa Lorusso to look back at some of the albums we've loved over the decades, to relive what was great about them... and to wince at the ones that haven't held up as well.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
