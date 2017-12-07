© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Lawrence Rothman, 'Wolves Still Cry' (Live)

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published December 7, 2017 at 4:00 AM CST

Lawrence Rothman is one of the most interesting artists to come on our radar this year. The Laurel-Canyon-based artist channeled their journey of self-discovery into some incredibly catchy songs on their debut album. "Wolves Still Cry" was fantastic live, and the lyrics are worth a closer listen.

SET LIST

  • "Wolves Still Cry"

    • Photos: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

    Watch Lawrence Rothman's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

    Jason Bentley
