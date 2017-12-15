© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A Jazz Piano Christmas 2017

By Felix Contreras
Published December 15, 2017 at 5:16 PM CST
Abelita Mateus, Marcia Ball, Helen Sung and Joanne Brackeen were this year's <em>A </em><em>Jazz Piano Christmas</em> guests.
What are the holidays without Charlie Brown?

Nowadays, the quietly elegant and celebratory recordings by pianist Vince Guaraldi have become as much a part of the holidays as the sound of unwrapping presents. And every year we are treated to at least one interpretation of that classic Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack by one of the pianists on NPR's A Jazz Piano Christmas.This year is no exception.

In fact, listening to our annual show every from the host podium, it's amazing how the music originally meant for the lovable Peanuts characters has become as integral as other classics.

Our guests this year bear this out: Abelita Mateus, Helen Sung, Marcia Ball and NEA Jazz Master Joanne Brackeen create an intimate and toe-tapping meditation on peace and the holidays with tinges of Brazil (Mateus), Louisiana (Ball), classical music (Sung) and good old-fashioned swing (Brackeen).

Holidays are indeed time for family, tradition and jazz.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
