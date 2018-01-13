© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: We Quiz 'Star Wars' Director Rian Johnson On 'Storage Wars'

Published January 13, 2018 at 6:30 AM CST
Rian Johnson appears at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in late 2017.

Like most people, Rian Johnson was a huge Star Wars fan as a kid. Unlike most people, he grew up to make a Star Wars movie — he wrote and directed The Last Jedi.

The man behind the latest Star Warsfeature film plays a game called Storage Wars-- about the reality show where people guess what's in repossessed storage lockers before they're auctioned off.

Click the listen link above to see how he does.

