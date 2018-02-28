Kelela Lives Out A Sims Fantasy In 'Frontline' Video

As a Sim, Kelela is just as striking as the real deal, rocking her signature bubble-beaded locks, shedding a single tear over her break-up in the beginning of the clip. While the human representation has been taken out of the equation in favor of digital love, betrayal and neglect sting just the same.

Here, she reminisces about her and her man's halcyon days, but it's clear this video is about moving forward. Kelela and her crew cruise in a white Mercedes, light joints and, of course, deliver a pop choreography breakdown in computed synchronicity. (Imagine how much was saved on wardrobe and stunt doubles.) In the end, Kelela drives off into the sunset, leaving a desolate town and her ex-lover behind.

"Frontline" is off the D.C. native's debut album Take Me Apart, which she released in October of 2017. Kelela has spent years developing her electro-R&B sound, pinned to stories of owning your sex appeal and knowing when — and how — to let go. No matter the dimension, she seems to know that living well is the best revenge.

