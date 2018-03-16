Adam Foss: Can Prosecutors Stem The Tide Of Mass Incarceration?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeThe Consequences of Racism.

About Adam Foss's TED Talk

Former prosecutor Adam Foss lays out the damaging effects an arrest, a criminal record, and a prison sentence can have on marginalized individuals. He argues prosecutors can be at the helm of reform.

About Adam Foss

A fierce advocate for criminal justice reform, Adam Foss is the executive director and founder of Prosecutor Impact. Through his organization, he is working to train a new generation of prosecutors who are redefining their role in the criminal justice system, using tools at their disposal to stem mass incarceration.

Formerly, Foss was an Assistant District Attorney in the Juvenile Division of the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office in Boston, MA. Throughout his time as a prosecutor, he chose alternatives to incarceration that yielded better outcomes for public safety, equity and fairness.

For more information on criminal justice reform, see The Real Justice PAC, Free America, Color of Change, and Common Justice.

