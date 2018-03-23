© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Watch Kansas City's Hembree Layer Up An All-Out Jam

opbmusic.org | By David Christensen
Published March 23, 2018 at 10:58 AM CDT

Although Kansas City quintet Hembree has been working in their hometown for a couple of years, their set at Stubb's was most likely the crowd's first introduction to the group, which swims in '80s textures and treated its 20-minute set like a speed date. With three vocalists and a percussionist across the front of the stage, they started fast and rolled through one energetic and percussive song after another, including their new single, "Had It All."

SET LIST

  • "Had It All"

    • CREDITS

    Producers: Bruce Warren, Suraya Mohamed, Abby O'Neill, Michele Tharp, Mark Abuzzahab, Mike Henry, Jake Saxbe, Sean Barnicle;Technical Directors: Josh Rogosin, Jake Sam; Videographers: Jara Wallace, Nate Helton, Evan Bozarth, Rahm Carrington, Dylan Rosser, Edward Whitiff;Audio Engineer: Jared Styles;Photo: Gus Philippas for NPR;Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

    Special Thanks to SXSW, Stubbs BBQ and Spire.

    Copyright 2021 opbmusic.org. To see more, visit .

    David Christensen
    David Christensen