Tash Sultana Finds 'Salvation' In The Form Of Studio Time And Skydiving

Chilled-out R&B is definitely not what I would be listening to moments before I jumped out of a plane, but Tash Sultana's new music video for "Salvation" proves that the sound is a perfect fit for falling through the brightest blue sky melding into the vast monochrome ocean.

This track serves as the lead single off her upcoming debut album Flow State and expresses the long road to moving on from someone or something and finding self-validation. In the video, Sultana appears unabashedly, naturally her true self, appearing at home in the studio and in the beautiful forested hills of Australia. She even goes skydiving to the soundtrack of a guitar solo.

"I guess I'm just changing with the wind / Turning in a different direction again and again and again," she sings in the first verse.

Just two years ago, the artist was busking in Melbourne, Australia, and posting self-made music videos. Now, she's selling out headlining shows, playing festival stages and gearing up to release her debut album. "I'm moving forward with my life," she sings.

Flow Statecomes out Aug. 31 viaLonely Island Records.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.