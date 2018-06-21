© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Tash Sultana Finds 'Salvation' In The Form Of Studio Time And Skydiving

By Emily Abshire
Published June 21, 2018 at 3:53 PM CDT

Chilled-out R&B is definitely not what I would be listening to moments before I jumped out of a plane, but Tash Sultana's new music video for "Salvation" proves that the sound is a perfect fit for falling through the brightest blue sky melding into the vast monochrome ocean.

This track serves as the lead single off her upcoming debut album Flow State and expresses the long road to moving on from someone or something and finding self-validation. In the video, Sultana appears unabashedly, naturally her true self, appearing at home in the studio and in the beautiful forested hills of Australia. She even goes skydiving to the soundtrack of a guitar solo.

"I guess I'm just changing with the wind / Turning in a different direction again and again and again," she sings in the first verse.

Just two years ago, the artist was busking in Melbourne, Australia, and posting self-made music videos. Now, she's selling out headlining shows, playing festival stages and gearing up to release her debut album. "I'm moving forward with my life," she sings.

Flow Statecomes out Aug. 31 viaLonely Island Records.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Emily Abshire
Emily Abshire (she/they) is an assistant producer for NPR One. She makes day-to-day programming and production decisions about the content in the NPR One app and collaborates with the newsroom to optimize audio stories for platforms beyond radio. She also hand-curates NPR One's ethical news algorithm that powers the app and is used on voice platforms. Along with other members of the NPR One team, Abshire works to envision fresh news experiences on emerging platforms, such as voice assistants and smart speakers.
See stories by Emily Abshire