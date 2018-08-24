New Music Friday For Aug. 24: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with Ann Powers, Jewly Hight, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson about the essential albums out on Aug. 24. This includes the drone rock of Nothing and delicate piano work of Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds, French-American rapper Bas, the return of DeVotchka and more.
Featured Albums:
Featured Song: "Good News"
Featured Song: "Zero Day"
Featured Song: "re:member"
Featured Songs: "Icarus" and "Barack Obama Special"
Featured Song: "The Rover"
Featured Song: "Straight Shot"
Featured Song: "E.G.O."
Other notable releases for Aug. 24:BTS: Love Yourself: ANSWER;Joey Dosik: Inside Voice; The Lemon Twigs: Go To School;Rubblebucket: Sun Machine;Blood Orange: Negro Swan;Tunng: Songs You Make At Night;Gabriel Kahane: Book of Travels;Glenn Jones: The Giant Who Ate Himself
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.