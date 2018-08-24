© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Music Friday For Aug. 24: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published August 24, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Bas' new album <em>Milky Way </em>is on our shortlist for the best albums out on Aug. 24.
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with Ann Powers, Jewly Hight, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson about the essential albums out on Aug. 24. This includes the drone rock of Nothing and delicate piano work of Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds, French-American rapper Bas, the return of DeVotchka and more.

Featured Albums:

  • White Denim: Performance
    Featured Song: "Good News"

  • Nothing: Dance on the Blacktop
    Featured Song: "Zero Day"

  • Ólafur Arnalds: re:member
    Featured Song: "re:member"

  • Bas: Milky Way
    Featured Songs: "Icarus" and "Barack Obama Special"

  • Interpol: Marauder
    Featured Song: "The Rover"

  • DeVotchka: This Night Falls Forever
    Featured Song: "Straight Shot"

  • Lucie Silvas: E.G.O.
    Featured Song: "E.G.O."

    • Other notable releases for Aug. 24:BTS: Love Yourself: ANSWER;Joey Dosik: Inside Voice; The Lemon Twigs: Go To School;Rubblebucket: Sun Machine;Blood Orange: Negro Swan;Tunng: Songs You Make At Night;Gabriel Kahane: Book of Travels;Glenn Jones: The Giant Who Ate Himself

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
