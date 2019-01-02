© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Huffamoose On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
John Myers
Published January 2, 2019 at 12:05 PM CST
Huffamoose (left to right): Erik Johnson, Kevin Hanson, Jim Stager and Craig Elkins.
Huffamoose (left to right): Erik Johnson, Kevin Hanson, Jim Stager and Craig Elkins.

One day, you're touring in a rock band in your 20s, and then, all of a sudden, the checkout guy at Trader Joe's calls you "sir."

Huffamoose played the main stage at Woodstock '94 and signed a deal with Interscope Records. But it all fell apart and it took years to recover. Recently, the band has reunited with the original lineup, rounded out by Jim Stager and Eric Johnson. Craig Elkins and Kevin Hanson of Huffamoose drop by World Cafe to talk about making the band's first new album in more than a decade, ...And That's When the Golf Ball Hit Me in the Head,and to reminisce about the group's early success in the '90s. Hear Huffamoose perform songs from its new album and reflect on new outlooks on rock/life balance.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
See stories by John Myers