Arts & Culture

King Princess Has Incredible Confidence With The Musical Chops To Back It Up

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published April 22, 2019 at 1:17 PM CDT

When Mikaela Straus, who records as King Princess, says "I've never been subtle. I don't think now is the time," she means it. Straus is a producer, multi-instrumentalist, writer and emerging gay icon with incredible confidence charisma and the musical chops to back it up.

Straus literally grew up in a NYC recording studio built by her dad, Oliver, and would sleep there on the couch as a kid. She learned about the music industry from people who were immersed in it and explains how that has helped in her own career. In this session, Straus also shares what happened when she first verbalized being queer at 5 or 6 years old, what she thinks pop music can offer the gay community and why she's glad to have done the heavy lifting on her own identity before entering the music business.

King Princess performs songs from her debut EP, Make My Bed,which features a song called "Talia." (You can bet I asked her about that one.) Hear it all in the player.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Kimberly Junod
