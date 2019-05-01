Listen To Guy Gerber's Guest Mix On 'Metropolis'

Known for his extra-long sets, Guy Gerber demands stamina from his audiences. His 12-hour performance at Burning Man in 2014 is lore among the scene.

He now returns to Los Angeles for the return of his globetrotting RUMORS party, which found a singular home in LA four years ago. Gerber pioneered the outdoor location of the historic Gin Ling Alley in Chinatown for a sunset into night event. Featuring the finest underground DJ talent, RUMORS LA is a one-of-a-kind party, that could only have been conceived by the contrarian imagination of Gerber.

We are thrilled to welcome Guy Gerber to Metropolis for an exclusive guest mix ahead of his RUMORS party right here in LA, featuring mainstay DJ Harvey, and hosted by polysexual party comrades Rhonda, who'll take over the outdoor location at General Lee's Bar in Chinatown on Saturday, May 4.

Set List:

Les Choc Stars Du Zaire, "Nakombe Nga (Original Mix)"

Randomer, "Ven Pelt (Original Mix)"

Demi Riquismo, "B2 Tagine Machine (Original Mix)"

Cespasa, "Waves (Dop Remix)"

Fatty DL, "Paradox Garage Part 1"

Etienne De Crecy, "Prix Choc"

CZR, "Bad Enough"

And.Id & B.A.N.D., "Girl"

Cassy, "Don't You"

Delano Smith, "Free To Explore Original Mix"

