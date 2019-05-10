New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out May 10

Our shortlist of the best new albums out this week includes a deeply moving celebration of African American culture and history from the singer Jamila Woods, the sparkling, soul-searching guitar rock of Charly Bliss, composer Holly Herndon's brilliant collaboration with the AI known as "Spawn" and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the best new albums out on May 10.

Featured Albums:

Charly Bliss: Young Enough

Featured Song: "Hard to Believe"

Holly Herndon: Proto

Featured Songs: "Eternal," "Frontier" and "Crawler"

Jamila Woods: Legacy! Legacy!

Featured Song: "ZORA"

HÆLOS: Any Random Kindness

Featured Song: "Ark"

Tim Hecker: Anoyo

Featured Song: "That World"

Lowland Hum: Glyphonic

Featured Song: "Salzburg Summer"

Other notable releases for May 10: A.A. Bondy: Enderness;Ciara: Beauty Marks;Dehd: Water;Lydia Ainsworth: Phantom Forest;Mac Demarco: Here Comes the Cowboy;Maps: Colours, Reflect. Time, Loss.;Radiator Hospital: Sings Music for Daydreaming;The Get Up Kids: Problems;Mourning A BLKstar: Reckoning.

