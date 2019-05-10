© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out May 10

By Robin Hilton,
Ann PowersStephen Thompson
Published May 10, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT
Jamila Woods' album <em>Legacy! Legacy! </em>is on our short list of the best new releases out May 10.
Our shortlist of the best new albums out this week includes a deeply moving celebration of African American culture and history from the singer Jamila Woods, the sparkling, soul-searching guitar rock of Charly Bliss, composer Holly Herndon's brilliant collaboration with the AI known as "Spawn" and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the best new albums out on May 10.

Featured Albums:

  • Charly Bliss: Young Enough
    Featured Song: "Hard to Believe"

  • Holly Herndon: Proto
    Featured Songs: "Eternal," "Frontier" and "Crawler"

  • Jamila Woods: Legacy! Legacy!
    Featured Song: "ZORA"

  • HÆLOS: Any Random Kindness
    Featured Song: "Ark"

  • Tim Hecker: Anoyo
    Featured Song: "That World"

  • Lowland Hum: Glyphonic
    Featured Song: "Salzburg Summer"

    • Other notable releases for May 10: A.A. Bondy: Enderness;Ciara: Beauty Marks;Dehd: Water;Lydia Ainsworth: Phantom Forest;Mac Demarco: Here Comes the Cowboy;Maps: Colours, Reflect. Time, Loss.;Radiator Hospital: Sings Music for Daydreaming;The Get Up Kids: Problems;Mourning A BLKstar: Reckoning.

    Stream the Songs:

    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
