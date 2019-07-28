What's Your Signature Song? An Ode To 'Wide Open Spaces' By The Dixie Chicks

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

People have been sending us their signature song, one that means the world to them, and now we have another one. Today, Margaret Thym of Albuquerque, N.M., tells us about a song she's loved since grade school.

MARGARET THYM: I remember just using my little CD Walkman and singing to myself at night and getting that knock on the door saying, you need to lower your voice because I was just pretending that I was the one on stage.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: The song is "Wide Open Spaces" by the Dixie Chicks. And as Margaret grew up, it helped her make peace with how her life was unfolding.

THYM: I graduated from high school in 2009. I thought I was going to go to college, and I was going to go to law school. And by the time I got to where I am now, I'd have a family or be in a relationship. And my past has looked very different from that.

THYM: My parents did divorce when I was a teenager. And so from basically high school on, my mom was a single mom, and she was working really hard to do everything she could for me. But I just wasn't able to do a lot of the college prep stuff that my friends were doing. So I had to go to community college for a while and transfer my credits. And it took a long time for me to really accept that you shouldn't compare yourself and your own path to somebody else's path. And the Dixie Chicks and "Wide Open Spaces" have really been an enormous part of that acceptance and lesson for me.

THYM: This past May, I graduated cum laude from the University of New Mexico. I've been lucky enough to work as a reading teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii, which has been an amazing opportunity. I feel like Charlie finding the golden ticket in the chocolate bar.

THYM: I feel like I resonate with that character. I feel like I am that person. And I have a boss who talked about, you know, as you're getting ready to go to class, put on your favorite music to get pumped up. And I've definitely done that with "Wide Open Spaces" because they're like a big comfort hug. They're like go out in the world and do what you're meant to do. That's the feeling I get from them.

That was Margaret Thym of Albuquerque, N.M. Her signature song is "Wide Open Spaces" by the Dixie Chicks.