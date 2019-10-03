© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Buddy And Julie Miller's 'Breakdown On 20th Ave. South' Is Based On A Real Breakdown

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published October 3, 2019 at 1:30 PM CDT
Buddy and Julie Miller
Buddy and Julie Miller

Buddy and Julie Miller's latest album is called Breakdown on 20th Ave. South and yes, that's a real address and yes, it refers to a real-life car breakdown that needed to be repaired. The songs on the album address that.

Julie suffers from a condition called fibromyalgia which, as she says, "crumbled" her. She was so fatigued during the making of the album, that she wasn't up for going downstairs to Buddy's home studio, so they recorded songs in the small room upstairs where Julie slept.

In this session, I talk with the Grammy-nominated couple and the pair performs live. Hear it all in the player.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
