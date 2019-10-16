© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Twelve Democrats Debate In Ohio

WAMU 88.5
Published October 16, 2019 at 9:06 AM CDT
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on stage during the Democratic presidential debate at Texas Southern University.

Here are the Democratic candidates for president on stage for Tuesday’s debate.

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
  • South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro
  • Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
  • California Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Billionaire investor and activist Tom Steyer
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang


Find all our interviews so far with candidates for president in 2020.

Many NPR member stations will air the debate live, hosted by CNN and The New York Times.

This debate represents a make-or-break moment for several candidates, like Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, that have failed to break through during the campaign.

We recap who soared and who sank on debate night.

Produced by Morgan Givens.

GUESTS

Rashad Robinson, Executive director, Color of Change; host, “Voting While Black” podcast @rashadrobinson

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

