Arts & Culture

The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published December 6, 2019 at 10:06 AM CST
Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson all joined the meeting of NATO leaders this week. heads of government .
This week, the Iranian government acknowledged that it used deadly force on protestors. The demonstrations over an increase in gasoline prices have left hundreds of people dead, according to some reports.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg appeared to make fun of President Donald Trump in a viral video this week.

— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

President Trump responded by calling the Canadian prime minister “two-faced.”

We recapped part of what happened at the NATO meeting and the London Bridge attack earlier this week.

And a mysterious Christmas gift from North Korea is allegedly on its way to the United States.

We analyze the news that made headlines around the world this week.

GUESTS

Joyce Karam, Washington correspondent for The National; @Joyce_Karam

Ron Nixon, International investigations editor, Associated Press; author of “Selling Apartheid: South Africa’s Global Propaganda War”; @nixonron

David Lawler, World news editor, Axios; @davidlawler10

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

