The News Roundup - International

This week, the Iranian government acknowledged that it used deadly force on protestors. The demonstrations over an increase in gasoline prices have left hundreds of people dead, according to some reports.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg appeared to make fun of President Donald Trump in a viral video this week.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP

President Trump responded by calling the Canadian prime minister “two-faced.”

We recapped part of what happened at the NATO meeting and the London Bridge attack earlier this week.

And a mysterious Christmas gift from North Korea is allegedly on its way to the United States.

We analyze the news that made headlines around the world this week.

GUESTS

Joyce Karam, Washington correspondent for The National; @Joyce_Karam

Ron Nixon, International investigations editor, Associated Press; author of “Selling Apartheid: South Africa’s Global Propaganda War”; @nixonron

David Lawler, World news editor, Axios; @davidlawler10

