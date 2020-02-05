© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Some Favorite Things From Sharon Van Etten's New Video

By Marissa Lorusso
Published February 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST

Sharon Van Etten is back with her first single since 2019's fearless and ambitious Remind Me Tomorrow, "Beaten Down."

It's a beautiful, darkly textured track that Van Etten says is "about love, patience and empathy... about making life-changing choices and remaining strong enough to see them through." It was released alongside a majestic black-and-white video, (some of) the many virtues of which I will extol here:

  • Mountainous landscape, filmed in the California desert by Nicky and Juliana Giraffe

  • Dramatic hat removal

  • Flowy jumpsuit

  • Elegant dance moves with fans, featuring twin dancers Allison and Veronica Huber

  • Sharon Van Etten in a white suit, walking serenely next to a horse (this happens twice; both times are good)

  • Sharon Van Etten sitting serenely on a horse

  • Horses running wild in said landscape

    • What more could you want? No news on a new album yet, by the way — "Beaten Down" is, for now, just a standalone single. So feel free to rewatch those running horses a few more times.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Marissa Lorusso
    See stories by Marissa Lorusso