NPR Music's Top 10 Albums Of February
An album released just before an artist's death — especially an artist with such promise — can color its reception, but we kept coming back to Pop Smoke's Meet the Woo 2 regardless. We also count new music from Soccer Mommy, rapper Royce da 5'9" and Nashville up-and-comer Katie Pruitt among the best of the month.
Below you'll find an alphabetized list of NPR Music's top 10 albums of February 2020. Be sure to check out our top 20 songs from the month, too.
1 of 10 — Angelica Garcia, 'Cha Cha Palace'
2 of 10 — Gil Scott-Heron, 'We're New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven'
3 of 10 — Katie Pruitt, 'Expectations'
4 of 10 — Michael Grigoni & Stephen Vitiello, 'Slow Machines'
5 of 10 — Moses Boyd, 'Dark Matter'
6 of 10 — Pop Smoke, 'Meet the Woo 2'
7 of 10 — Royce Da 5'9", 'The Allegory'
8 of 10 — Soccer Mommy, 'Color Theory'
9 of 10 — Spanish Love Songs, 'Brave Faces, Everyone!'
10 of 10 — Thomas Adès, 'Adès Conducts Adès'
