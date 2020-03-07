It's National Cereal Day, Get Your Bowl And Spoon Ready

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Snap, crackle, pop - delectable golden bits afloat in fresh, cold milk. They go together, like BJ Leiderman, who does our theme music. And new cereals pour forth, if you please, every year to tickle contemporary taste buds.

To mark National Cereal Day, Cory Gilinsky of the Omaha World-Herald and a group of his colleagues tried out 10 new flavors. They report Jolly Rancher cereal tastes just like the candy, so if you want that flavor for breakfast, it's available. Eggo cereal got a 10 out of 10 rating and plaudits for infusing the milk with delicious notes of maple syrup. Leggo my Eggo - and my spoon. Now a box of contradictions. Hershey Kisses cereal bears an unfortunate resemblance to a certain brown emoji, but the testers say it's chocolatey delicious, like Cocoa Puffs times two - maybe times 10. But what really took Cory Gilinsky and his oracle of Omaha aback?

CORY GILINSKY: The Pop-Tarts one was kind of surprising. I didn't really know what to expect with that one, but it actually tasted good. The Twinkies one was the worst of what we tried. One of the people tasting them with me said they reminded her of packing peanuts, which isn't really a review you want for anything you would eat.

SIMON: Maybe the reporter should consider rating toothbrushes after this taste test. But they did it so we don't have to. As the cartoon tiger says, they're great.

