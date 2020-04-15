© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

You're Invited To The World Cafe Performance Film Festival

Published April 15, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
World Cafe is live streaming a pre-recorded, live performance film festival in celebration of Public Radio Music Day

Thursday, April 16 has been officially declared Public Radio Music Daytocelebrate the role that non-commercial music stations play in the lives of both artists and listeners. Here at World Cafe, we've decided to have some fun by filling the entire two hours of our radio broadcast with songs that mention the radio. You can check your local public radio station schedule to see when World Cafe broadcasts in your market or listen live at at 8 p.m ET.

But wait — there's more! From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, we're taking to the Web to celebrate with a four-hour World Cafe Performance Film Festival, full of studio and concert recordings from past guest performances. Watch and join the conversation by using #LovePublicRadioMusic on social media.

UPDATE 4/16/20 - 10:15 p.m. ET:

Each performance is now available, on-demand, in this NPR Live Sessions playlist below! Enjoy.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
Rich McKie