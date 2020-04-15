You're Invited To The World Cafe Performance Film Festival

Thursday, April 16 has been officially declared Public Radio Music Daytocelebrate the role that non-commercial music stations play in the lives of both artists and listeners. Here at World Cafe, we've decided to have some fun by filling the entire two hours of our radio broadcast with songs that mention the radio. You can check your local public radio station schedule to see when World Cafe broadcasts in your market or listen live at at 8 p.m ET.

But wait — there's more! From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, we're taking to the Web to celebrate with a four-hour World Cafe Performance Film Festival, full of studio and concert recordings from past guest performances. Watch and join the conversation by using #LovePublicRadioMusic on social media.

UPDATE 4/16/20 - 10:15 p.m. ET:

Each performance is now available, on-demand, in this NPR Live Sessions playlist below! Enjoy.

