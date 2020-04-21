Raveena's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

WhenRaveena graced the Tiny Desk back in 2019, she did so with intention. Her set-up that day included homemade, biodegradable flower and mushroom stage props in order to allow viewers to really nestle themselves in her music. This personal touch, paired with Raveena's serenely calming vocals, made the moment special. It's no surprise the final product has over 1 million views on YouTube and garners responses like, "All of sudden I want to go home and give my wife a foot massage."

We asked Raveena to handpick the Tiny Desks that stand out most in her memory and share some thoughts about what makes them special. —Sidney Madden

•Young Fathers

I think one of the first Tiny Desk concerts that I watched was by Young Fathers. It still sticks out as one of my favorites — they were incredibly innovative and their voices are insane. Raw and full of soul.

•Brittany Howard

Her live version of "Stay High" is almost better than the recorded version of that song, for me. It made me fall in love with the song in a new way. Her voice is simply perfection. Unmatched.

•Tyler, The Creator

The way that Tyler brought his sense of aesthetics and his world into the Tiny Desk universe was something hugely inspiring to me, and inspired me to bring that same energy into my own performance. The way he interacted with the audience was also incredible!

•Lianne La Havas

I am so enchanted by her in every way. Her voice sounds like butter to me, and the way she plays guitar sounds like butter, too. One of the most graceful women I've ever seen.

•Esperanza Spalding

I love seeing an O.G. Tiny Desk from forever ago, seeing how much the space and the aesthetic has changed. Esperanza is a genius at her instrument. She's one of the most gifted musicians of our time and her live abilities remind me why I appreciate musicians who train and study so heavily like she did.

