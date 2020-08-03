Stream NPR Music's Southern Rap Canon Playlist

NPR Music's canon of Southern rap, created by a team of Southern critics, scholars and writers, is an enthusiastic celebration that recenters the South as a creative center in hip-hop and acknowledges the region's wide-ranging contributions to the genre. It includes 130 albums, songs and mixtapes that together represent a cultural history of Southern rap, told on its own terms.

Here, you can stream the songs via Spotify and Apple Music, and selected tracks from the albums and mixtapes, that comprise our list. (Please note that not all the songs and albums from our list are available on all of these platforms.)

