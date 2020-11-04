© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Enough Talk: 100 Instrumental Jams To Clear Your Head

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Bruce Warren
Published November 4, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST
Rodrigo y Gabriela's cover of "Stairway To Heaven" is one of 100 instrumentals in this playlist.
There's been a lot of talking recently. A lot of words. A lot of people talking, arguing, debating, shouting slogans at you. So today we present a giant playlist of songs with no words: 100 instrumental jams to clear your head. You can groove, you can surf, you can even "East St Louis Toodle-Oo."

If you've ever seen the movie Wayne's World, you might remember that scene where Wayne, played by Mike Myers, plays the first four notes of "Stairway To Heaven" in a guitar shop ... and he's quickly interrupted by the store clerk who points to a sign on the wall that says "No Stairway to Heaven." But we feel like he might have made an exception for Rodrigo y Gabriela's instrumental version, which kicks off our playlist. Sit back, relax and try to enjoy yourself.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
