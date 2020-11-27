© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Owen Pallett Is A Home-Recording Wizard

Published November 27, 2020 at 8:01 AM CST
Owen Pallett is someone whose creativity can seem... sort of unfathomable. The Canadian songwriter and musician has an incredibly impressive resume, which includes a Grammy win for work on the Arcade Fire album The Suburbs, and an Oscar nomination for the score of the film Her. And then there's Owen's own award-winning music, which delves into disarmingly personal subject matter as well as fantasy.

Owen's latest album,Island,was recorded at Abbey Road Studios, and it returns to a fantasy realm called Spectrum – a place first introduced on Owen's earlier albums — and re-acquaints us with protagonists Lewis and Owen. In this session, you'll hear Owen perform music from that new album, as well as songs from throughout Owen's career. And if the list of accomplishments wasn't enough to blow you away, just wait. What you're going to hear are solo performances. Just Owen, using effects and looping to create layers of sound

Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
