Watch A World Cafe Mini Concert From Rising Songwriter Kendall Morgan

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published January 5, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST

Right from the start of Kendall Morgan's "Rescue Me," the first thing you notice is her confident, powerful voice. It welcomes you in with a warm embrace. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter draws on a soulful blend of Americana and R&B with flourishes of gospel. Her EP, produced by J. LBS and due out early this year, includes "Rescue Me" and "Okay," two songs you'll see her perform in this exclusive mini concert for World Cafe.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
