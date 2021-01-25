© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Brothers Osborne's Unusual Path To Country Music Stardom

XPN | By Jessie Scott,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 25, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne

We catch up with TJ and John Osborne, aka The Brothers Osborne, who have carved an unusual path in country music. Theirs encompasses lots of interesting flavors, including blues, rock and bluegrass, which informs what they do, to create something still within the realm of country, but with a personal twist. The band's new album, Skeletons, was meant to be heard in the arena space, which quarantine has detoured for the time being. In this session, we talk brotherhood, philosophy, politics, awards, and the state of their art.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Jessie Scott
World Cafe Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott is a 50-year radio veteran, and is currently the program director and afternoon drive host at WMOT Roots Radio in Nashville. She has spent the last couple of decades nurturing, curating, writing, and creating audio and video, in an effort to tell the story of American roots music.
See stories by Jessie Scott
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod