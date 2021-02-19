© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Raining Hamiltons

Published February 19, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST

Writers Jeff Wright and Ben Warheit from Late Night with Seth Meyers compete in a music parody game where lyrics from the musical Hamiltonare changed to be about things you might find depicted on OTHER American currency.

Heard on Kyra Sedgwick: Empty Nest, Barn Full Of Goats

Corrected: February 21, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST
In this episode, we incorrectly say that Aaron Burr refers to Alexander Hamilton as the $10 Founding Father in the musical Hamilton. In fact, the line in the musical is said by the actor who plays John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.
