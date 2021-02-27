Suresh Agrawal, 66: Kishore Kumar And Lata Mangeshkar, 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se'

More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit this country and the world just over a year ago. NPR is remembering some of those who lost their lives by listening to the music they loved and hearing their stories. We're calling our tribute Songs Of Remembrance.

My dad loved old-school Indian songs. It reminded him of his life and home in India. Songs by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, such as "Tere Bina Zindagi Se," were his favorites. Listening to these songs brought him peace and gave him nostalgia.

When I think of a song like "Tere Bina Zindagi Se," it brings me back to sitting in the car with my dad. He loved listening to his Indian favorites in the car. My dad would sing along and he had a beautiful voice (not many knew this). Another favorite of my dad was "Rang Barse," which is a celebratory song. Anytime there was a family wedding and this song came on, the dance floor would clear and my dad would be in the middle with a huge smile and his signature uncle dance moves. My dad was thoughtful, gentle, kind, and so joyful. These songs remind me of that. — Vinita Agrawal, daughter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.