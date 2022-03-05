Stromae channels the complexity of humanity in long-awaited album 'Multitude'

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SANTE")

STROMAE: (Singing in French).

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Europe's king of electropop music returns to the stage with a glass raised to essential work.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SANTE")

STROMAE: (Singing in French).

SIMON: Cheers to airplane pilots and nurses, truck drivers and flight attendants, bakers and fishers. Let's have a toast for the conquerors of the worst work hours. Stromae first exploded onto the scene in 2009. The Belgian-Rwandan pop star has since sold over 3 million albums around the world, and he's now releasing a third, "Multitude." Thank you so much for being with us.

STROMAE: Thank you very much. Thank you.

SIMON: Let's start with the song "Sante," which is a toast in the French-speaking world. It's a word for - to your health. What inspired you to salute these everyday heroes?

STROMAE: I was inspired by the person who clean up my house, to be honest. And her name is Rosa (ph). I just wanted to celebrate the one who can't celebrate when we are partying. I wanted to make a dance song or a party song, like, in a different way just to do something different that we use to listen to. And yeah, I wanted to celebrate them.

SIMON: It's been eight years since your last album - long wait for your fans. Tell us what you've been doing. Tell us how the creative process multiplied over eight years.

STROMAE: To be honest, I never stopped making music during eight years, but I prefer to focus on other projects. I just didn't want to have the spotlight on me anymore. And it was really good. I get married. I had a baby.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "INVAINCU")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Vocalizing).

STROMAE: I just needed to have a life.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "INVAINCU")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Vocalizing).

SIMON: Let me ask you about the title, "Multitude." And I confess it got to me because I tell our daughters, who are American and French and Chinese, that they contain multitudes. What do you mean by multitudes?

STROMAE: At the very beginning, I wanted to call my album "Folklore." And someone took the name for her album, and her name is Taylor Swift.

SIMON: (Laughter).

STROMAE: Yeah. So yeah, I decided to change. But you know what? I think it was better to change the name 'cause the influence is the folklore. The clothing is folklore. My haircut is folklore. Like, everything around the album is folklore. So calling the album "Folklore" is a little bit, like, too much. So finally, after a shower in the morning, I was like, oh, it has to be "Multitude," 'cause in my songs, I love to act like I'm these different characters, and I think that we are all different characters in our lives. And yeah, I think it was a good definition of the different influences and the different characters in my work.

SIMON: Let me ask you about another song that's got a lot of attention, "L'enfer."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "L’ENFER")

STROMAE: (Singing in French).

SIMON: I'm not all alone in feeling all alone. That's already something. If I counted all the people like me, we'd be many.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "L'ENFER")

STROMAE: (Singing in French).

SIMON: A lot of people are feeling more lonely than ever nowadays, aren't they?

STROMAE: Oh, yes (laughter). I think that's something important. And I talk about mental health in this song also. That's something a lot of people has to struggle with during this pandemic.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "L'ENFER")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Vocalizing).

STROMAE: I thought it was personal, but actually it wasn't 'cause - even my wife was the first to listen to my song. She was just behind the door when I was composing. And she was just happy to feel that I was back 'cause that's one of the first song I composed in 2016 or '17. And the fact that the track is not too personal but between universal and personal...

SIMON: Yeah.

STROMAE: ...That's the reason why I decided to release it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MON AMOUR")

STROMAE: (Singing in French).

SIMON: What are the influences you hear in your music as you put it together?

STROMAE: Yeah, there is a lot of influences. I just wanted to travel all around the world. Of course, there is my African roots.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MON AMOUR")

STROMAE: (Singing in French).

(SOUNDBITE OF STROMAE SONG, "DECLARATION")

STROMAE: Also, some Asian instruments.

(SOUNDBITE OF STROMAE SONG, "DECLARATION")

STROMAE: And I work with a charango player from Bolivia.

(SOUNDBITE OF STROMAE SONG, "C'EST QUE DU BONHEUR")

STROMAE: Thanks to my mother, even if we didn't have a lot of money when we were young, she wanted to put the only money she had in traveling. And we had the chance to go to a lot of countries. And I just wanted to mix everything, to have the feeling that you travel but you never know where you are exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF STROMAE SONG, "C'EST QUE DU BONHEUR")

SIMON: What's the first instrument you picked up?

STROMAE: When I was young?

SIMON: Yeah.

STROMAE: Drums.

SIMON: What do you think got you interested in music? What do you think made you a musician?

STROMAE: Do you remember STOMP?

(SOUNDBITE OF RHYTHMIC STOMPING)

SIMON: Stomp, yeah, sure. I saw STOMP.

(SOUNDBITE OF RHYTHMIC STOMPING)

STROMAE: That's the first concert I saw in my life, and I knew very fast that I just wanted to do the same, like, just making drums on everything. That's something I really love.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BONNE JOURNEE")

STROMAE: (Singing in French).

SIMON: What do you hope the world gets from your music now?

STROMAE: You know, something that - that it's possible to enjoy and to dance on music that is in another language. In Belgium, we so used to listen to English music that we don't really understand, and we can dance on it and appreciate it. And I'm sure it's possible to do it the other way around. So yeah. That's it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BONNE JOURNEE")

STROMAE: (Singing in French).

SIMON: Stromae speaking with us. His new album, his first in eight years, is "Multitude." Thank you so much for being with us.

STROMAE: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BONNE JOURNEE")

STROMAE: (Singing in French).