Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD review

f you liked last week’s tested Hyundai Tucson but need more space for kids and luggage—or just want to stir up the neighbors—this week’s Santa Fe may be for you.

First, it’s bigger and roomier, with three rows of seats compared to the Tucson’s two. That translates to seating for up to seven, versus only five.

Yet the first thing you—or the neighbors—are going to notice is that the new Santa Fe looks nothing like its predecessor. It has a high-tech, modern design, resembling what you might expect from an electric SUV. Or, as many in the industry have suggested, its boxy shape may hint at Land Rover styling. That’s what the neighbors may think, too, perhaps assuming you’ve either landed a big promotion or inherited a fortune from Aunt Agnes.

This modular look—especially when bathed in bright Terracotta Orange, as was the test SUV—draws nearly as much attention and commentary as a Cybertruck in the driveway.

1 of 7 — hyundai santa fe left front.jpg Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 7 — hyundai santa fe overview.jpg Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 7 — hyundai santa fe nose.jpg Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 7 — hyundai santa fe profile.jpg Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 7 — hyundai santa fe left rear.jpg Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 7 — hyundai santa fe right rear.jpg Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 7 — hyundai santa fe tail.jpg Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

As for the boxy design, I’m undecided. But I appreciate Hyundai taking a risk with one of its best-sellers. Likewise, I applaud its branding efforts, with head- and taillights that form an “H” for Hyundai. Even inside, the glowing blue light across the dash merges with blue trim under the air vents to create a cockpit-wide “H” pattern. Clever!

Yet, in all its trims and configurations—gas-only, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid—the Santa Fe is built for hauling mom, dad, and the kids to soccer or hockey practice, then off to grandma’s house or travel league games. For that, it’s a big win, starting with an interior that is both modern and so comfortable and functional that, as a driver, you won’t give the exterior a second thought.

Let’s start with one of the smartest interiors I’ve experienced.

Up front, there’s a bridge-like console with storage underneath, just waiting for a purse to be slipped into it. And on top—get this—the first-ever (in my experience) dual wireless phone charger, with identical pads for easy phone placement and access. There are even additional plug-in spots for other electronic devices in this aircraft carrier-style console, plus a dash shelf on the passenger’s side for phones, gloves, and more.

The tester exuded sophistication, featuring gunmetal gray leather over an ivory dash and doors, along with ivory-colored soft Nappa leather seats and armrests. The bottom seat cushions are rather flat, but the seatbacks are well-formed and supportive, especially for the lower back. Both front seats are powered, heated, and cooled. Likewise, the Santa Fe’s steering wheel is heated.

Sadly, as with the Tucson, all the climate and seat controls are operated via haptic buttons on the dash below the dual info screens that curve elegantly from driver to mid-dash. Haptics are better than tiny screen-implanted buttons, yet both don’t engage if the user is wearing gloves. Not great in northern climes like Wisconsin where gloves are de rigueur nearly half the year. Such buttons also do not keep their settings once the vehicle is turned off and back on, necessitating re-setting with every push of the ignition button.

But I digress, as seats are comfy and the entire vehicle roomy, especially if you’ve opted for the second row captain’s chairs, which are powered and heated in this top-level Calligraphy trim. They’ll power down for flat storage, too, with buttons on the seat back and side and more in the cargo area under the power hatch. A second-row bench seat is available too.

Third row seats are mainly for small children and unwanted adult guests who may agree to sit there for a short haul to a local restaurant. That third row is split and manually raised via a strap on each seat back. Easy enough and let’s be honest, it makes more sense for that second row to be powered as a person can’t reach those seat backs from inside the hatch, whereas the third row is easily accessed.

1 of 2 — hyundai santa fe dash.jpg Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — hyundai santa fe interior.jpg Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The dash’s sweeping dual screens are simple to see and use, the info screen being a touchscreen. The Calligraphy model also includes fake gray wood trim on the dash and doors all edged with satin chrome for an elegant look.

There’s also an ivory eco-suede (no animals killed) headliner to soften the sound level in an already quiet interior. Plus, standard is a HUD, two-memory driver’s seat, remote smart parking system, and overhead a dual-pane sunroof, smaller in front and larger in the back.

All the safety equipment a 2025 driver wants is standard, so no big add-on option packages like most luxury makes require. Standard is forward collision avoidance, blind-spot assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, lane following assist, forward attention warning, parking and backup sensors, and smart cruise control.

Heck, there’s even a navigation system here, something many automakers are now leaving off since we all carry smart phones with nav.

Feel entitled like you maybe should be getting even more goodies?

Hyundai agrees and provides a Bose premium audio system, second-row manual side sunshades, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and under the hatch a couple 12-volt and other plug-in locations. Oh, and the center console’s storage box is accessible from both front and row two seats.

I can’t think of anything vital or otherwise that I’ve seen on a $75,000 to $100,000 vehicle that isn’t on this SUV.

Downers? Not many, but the Hyundai key fob is rather large, so adds a bit of weight to a pocket. Minor, I know. The steering column twist shifter also takes some getting used to, but two weeks should do it for retraining your brain. Also, no spare tire here, just a spray canister to seal any hole and give you the ability to drive to the nearest tire store for a replacement 20-incher.

1 of 2 — hyundai santa fe rear seat n sunroofs.jpg Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD rear seats and sunroofs Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — hyundai santa fe inside hatch.jpg Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD inside hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Speaking of driving, how’s the new Santa Fe drive?

Well, it’s an easy and pleasant drive with a smooth well-controlled ride, light handling and a fairly powerful hybrid and gas-powered engine. Like the smaller Tucson this packs a 231-horse 1.6-liter turbo I4 hybrid that is pretty kicky. That turbo gives it oomph off the line and the hybrid kicks in at low speeds for electric power, but mainly seems to help once the Santa Fe is cruising at a constant speed. Then you’ll see the EV button light up on the dash and gas mileage start to increase.

I was a bit disappointed in my mpg for the week, but it included two days with highs in the zero-degree range. That means the gas engine fires up first to warm things up so you get less hybrid gas savings. I managed just 24.5 mpg while the EPA estimates are 35 mpg city and 34 mpg highway.

For the record, I drove the PHEV (plug-in hybrid) model about 2 years ago and got a stellar 41.3 mpg, that including 30 miles of electric only range with a full overnight charge. So if gas mileage is your main concern, the PHEV is the better choice.

There’s also a gas-only model with a 277-horse 2.5-liter I4 that averages a smidge over 20 mpg, so the hybrid model outperforms that.

That gas-only Santa Fe starts at $35,675 and can reach nearly $50 grand. While the base SEL hybrid model lists at $39,175 with AWD adding $1,800. Move up to the Limited FWD model for $46,075 or $47,875 for the Limited AWD.

The tested Calligraphy AWD lists at $51,025 including delivery and this added just carpeted floor mats for $210, so $51,235 total. If you’re not wild about this styling and also need more third-row legroom, consider a Hyundai Palisade SUV, but you’ll pay a bit more, and likely burn more gas.

Buying a Santa Fe will come down to the emotions its exterior styling stirs. As for functionality it’s a winner in every aspect with a spectacular interior perfect for today’s digitally inspired lifestyles.

FAST STATS: 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy AWD

Hits: Interesting modular look, good ride, power, and handling, plus AWD and 3 rows of seats w/power row two. Giant screens with clear controls, luxury look interior, heated/cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, large cargo area, roomy interior, dual wireless chargers, passenger’s side dash shelf, and solid safety devices.

Misses: Haptic climate and heated/cooled seat buttons don’t work if driver is wearing gloves. Over-large key fob and steering column mounted shifter lever function awkward. No spare tire.

Made in: Montgomery, Ala.

Engine: 1.6-liter I4, hybrid, 231 hp / 195 torque

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Weight: 4,516 lbs.

Wheelbase: 110.8 in.

Length: 190.2 in.

Cargo: 15/41/79.6 cu.ft.

Tow: 2,000 lbs.

MPG: 35/34 mpg

MPG: 24.5 (tested)

Base Price: $51,025 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $49,361

Major Option: Carpeted floor mats, $210

Test vehicle: $51,235

Sources: Hyundai, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage