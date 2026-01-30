The making of a protest: Behind the scenes of a Milwaukee 'ICE out' rally

Milwaukee organizers have lost count of how many times they’ve mobilized over the past year to protest the actions of ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

But what goes into organizing hundreds of people? And how does an event like the Jan. 28 march, which started in front of the immigration office on Knapp Street, come together?

WUWM followed one of the event's organizers, Fernanda Jimenez, and a first-time protester, Haley Omick, to find out.

Jimenez is with the ICE Out of Milwaukee Coalition, organized by immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

On her way to the protest, she starts documenting what's happening for WUWM.

"Today is Wednesday, Jan. 28, and it is our march in response to the brutality and the murder of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis," she says. "I'm hopeful there will be a lot of folks. It's going to be a lot of good speakers today. It is really cold."

Maayan Silver Hundreds of people showed up with signs, braving the bitter cold to show solidarity.

Jimenez says when an emergency protest like this one happens, there’s a lot of last-minute organizing. The group decides on a message. They figure out who’s speaking. And there’s always logistics: who’s taking care of outreach? Who’s getting signs? It's a lot of delegating.

Meanwhile, two miles away, in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, Haley Omick is holding a protest poster workshop at Eucalyptus and Company, a woman-owned art and floral studio. There's a table with piles of art supplies in the middle of the room. They've got brushes, finger paints, permanent markers of different colors, card stock, handles for signs.

Maayan Silver Eucalyptus and Company was offering all sorts of supplies to make signs, asking people to make a donation to a Minneapolis immigrant rights group.

The supplies are free, but Eucalyptus asks people for a donation which goes directly to MIRAC, the Minnesota Immigration Rights Action Committee.

"I think photography and documentation in such a historical event is so important," says Omick. "And a sign can vocalize something that can't be shown with just a picture of a person, right? So it helps communicate concisely some very important issues that need to be brought to the surface right now."

Omick is planning on heading to the protest — her first protest in years. She's going with some friends and people she met at the poster workshop.

Haley Omick Omick says about a dozen people were busy making signs on Tuesday night.

"I think that solidarity is not something that is a sentiment, it is a practice," says Omick. "And we need to get out there and physically show how much we're willing to fight against this in order for there to be a difference made."

Back in front of Milwaukee's ICE office downtown, organizer Fernanda Jimenez joins the crowd. There are already a few hundred people here. Jimenez will be one of the night’s speakers.

"I'm always nervous. I'm like a little chihuahua," says Jimenez. "Not just because it's cold. I'm always nervous. I mean, I've talked to my friends and to my husband every time before a speech of like, you know, is this good? Is this the right thing to say? How can I make sure that I'm elevating the message that we want to be saying?"

A few blocks away, Omick and her friends are walking over with their signs.

"So the front says 'the only minority destroying America is the rich,' and the back says 'empathy over empire,'" says Omick.

Maayan Silver Omick unveils her two-sided sign at the emergency protest.

The night is dangerously cold, with sub-zero wind chills. And the protest could last a few hours.

"I have, like, three pairs of pants on, two socks, two gloves. I feel comfortable," says Omick.

When they get to the protest, the street is packed. "It's hard to hear right now, but once we get moving, I'm sure we'll make our way up and be more involved in the chants," she says.

In front of the action, speakers have started. As Jimenez takes the mic, there are no noticeable nerves. She doesn’t even look cold, even after an hour of waiting for her moment.

"Milwaukee makes it clear that ICE is not welcomed in Minnesota. It's not welcomed in Chicago. It's not welcomed in L.A., and definitely not here in Milwaukee," declares Jimenez. "When we fight back, we win!"

Jimmy Gutierrez Jimenez is an organizer fighting for immigration reform and pro-immigrant policies on both the state and national level.

After the speeches, the organizers planned a march — something everyone could take part in, regardless how far back they were from the speakers. Jimenez says it gives people a chance to vent and feel heard.

"And we're seeing now people are pissed," Jimenez says. "And I'm feeling [protesters'] frustration, as they are mine. So I think the emotions are heightened, and it feels really good that people are even out here in the really, really cold. So, yeah, it's just I'm feeling the emotions that they're feeling."

After the march, Jimenez and a few other organizers head off to another organizing meeting. It's the less glam part of the gig, she says. But she doesn’t doubt there will be another emergency protest soon.