What happened to the roughly $170 billion in refunds the government paid to companies after the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s most sweeping tariffs earlier this year?

Some of that money lined the pockets of executives at those companies who paid themselves bonuses, according to a new ProPublica investigation.

Reporters Robert Faturechi and Nick McMillan built a searchable database and analyzed company disclosures with artificial intelligence to find out how much money American corporations are getting back and what they’re doing with it.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Faturechi about the findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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