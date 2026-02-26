Did the Romans invent the Drive-thru?

Do the origins of the fast food drive-thru begin with the Roman's? Author Adam Chandler of Drive-Thru Dreams joins Kyle to talk fast food, how much history it may really have.

Classic Eats with Kyle Johnson Cherek is created and hosted by Kyle Johnson Cherek, and co-produced by a'point productions and WUWM. Executive producers are Kyle Johnson Cherek and Rob Schoonover. Audio editing and engineering by Brian Arkta and John Rymaszewski. Additional production by Valeria Navarro Villegas, Michelle Maternowski and Rob Larry, Special thanks to our guest author Adam Chandler.