© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee PBS doc tells the story of the Underground Railroad in Wisconsin

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:40 PM CST
You can watch "Wisconsin's Underground Railroad" now on Milwaukee PBS' website or YouTube channel.
Milwaukee PBS
You can watch "Wisconsin's Underground Railroad" now on Milwaukee PBS' website or YouTube channel.

The Underground Railroad was a network of people, places and secret routes that helped enslaved people escape to freedom. Although stories about the Railroad often focus on former slave states, the network stretched throughout Canada, the U.S. and even here in Wisconsin.

A new documentary from Milwaukee PBS explores this little known history, along with some of the local spaces that shed light on how the Underground Railroad operated here. "Wisconsin's Underground Railroad" premieres Monday at 9 p.m. on Milwaukee PBS, but it's also available on YouTube and their website.

Producer Brian Ewig joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers in-studio — along with one of the experts featured in the film, Dr. Robert “Biko” Baker, director of undergraduate studies in the department of African & African Diaspora Studies at UW-Milwaukee. For Baker, this story has particular resonance amid the ongoing immigration crackdown in Minneapolis and across the U.S.

"The secrecy is something that I think Wisconsinites need to be really proud of," Baker says. "It highlights the ability to resist federal agents who are coming into their cities and snatching people up, and it’s a tradition that still exists here in Wisconsin."

_
Tags
Race & Ethnicity WUWMLake EffectPBSBlack History Monthracial justicehistoryfilm
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
Related Content